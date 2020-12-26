Virus, other problems threaten to throw off homeless census

LAS VEGAS (AP) — When census takers tried to count the nation’s homeless population, they ran into many problems that could threaten the accuracy of the effort. That’s what a half dozen census takers around the U.S. tell The Associated Press. For instance, the homeless residents of stormwater tunnels below Las Vegas were left uncounted because of safety concerns. The situation could lead to an undercount in some communities and result in losses of political representation and federal money. The homeless count was originally scheduled for last spring but got postponed to September because of concerns about the coronavirus.