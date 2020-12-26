Warmer air funnels in for the end of the weekend

Remaining dry and still cool throughout the rest of the night. Temperatures will be much warmer than last night with lows in the 20s and the teens.

Wind chill values will feel in the teens for most through early tomorrow morning.

A much warmer day is expected for Sunday. High temperatures bounce back up into the 40s and 50s. Mostly sunny skies are in the forecast again. Winds will be slightly breezy at times with gusts around 15 MPH coming out of the south.

Sunday night and into Monday winds will increase and clouds will thicken. Wind gusts will pick back up to 25-30 MPH. Monday will be a mostly dry and cloudy day, but a few areas could see some spotty showers. Highest elevations may see rain/snow while some may see plain rain as a front crosses through. Limited moisture is associated with this frontal system so most should stay dry!

High temperatures on Monday will be in the upper 30s and 40s for most. Next week we have high pressure settle in to keep us mostly dry for the first part. Our eyes are on another cold front that will swing through sometime on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. This means we could witness another round of rain/snow for the area.

Models right now have timing and totals a bit off so as we get closer to the event hopefully models will get their act together!