2020 Top Moments: #5 McGonagle and Holland Honored in Appy League Hall of Fame

(WVVA)- Earlier this year, Jim Holland and George McGonagle were enshrined in the Appalachian League Hall of Fame.

Holland served as the Princeton Rays General Manager for 24 seasons. In that time, he earned the Appalachian League Award of Promotional Excellence five times and Appalachian League's President's Award in December 2015.

McGonagle has been President of the Bluefield Baseball Club since 1988. During his tenure, he became a three-time Executive of the Year and played a major role in helping Bluefield win the Bob Freitas Award in 1996.