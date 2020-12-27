Activist, champion: Naomi Osaka is AP Female Athlete of Year

Tennis star Naomi Osaka has been selected by The Associated Press as the Female Athlete of the Year. The results were revealed Sunday after a vote by AP member sports editors and AP beat writers. Osaka got 18 of 35 first-place votes. WNBA Finals MVP Breanna Stewart finished second, followed by Sarah Fuller, the Vanderbilt soccer player who kicked for the school’s football team. Osaka won the U.S. Open in September for her third Grand Slam title. She also became a leading voice in her sport by speaking out about racial injustice and police brutality.