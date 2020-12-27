Avalanches kill 10 in mountainous area near Iran’s capital

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s state TV says avalanches have killed 10 people in a mountainous area north of the capital. The report on Sunday said rescue teams were searching for a number of missing people after the avalanches struck in four different areas. State TV aired footage of an emergency crew using a helicopter to search for those missing and injured. The incidents occurred on Friday following strong winds and snowfall a day earlier. The Alborz mountain range where the avalanches struck is popular on weekends for its hiking and climbing.