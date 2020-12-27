Collapsed city pipe leaves home backed up with sewage

GARY, W. Va. (WVVA) - Bathtubs, sinks, toilets... full of sewage water. That's the scene at the Pendry household in Gary, West Virginia... because of a collapsed city sewage pipe.

"All the sewage, from five houses up, is all running through this manhole. And this manhole can't run to the next manhole to the next manhole to the main line," Grayson Pendry, the homeowner, said.

Which creates a backlog into the Pendry home.

With visits to Gary City Hall, numerous phone calls, letters to Charleston... all seemingly left unheard, the Pendry family is desperate for help.



"I don't want my kids breathing in that stuff. I care less about myself, but I have four children… breathing in the stuff from everybody, that's not sanitary at all."

Pendry said the sewage has been an issue all six years they have lived in the house, but never this bad. He said bad enough to cancel hosting Christmas, and bad enough to have his kids living with their grandparents. He said all he wants is for it to be fixed... and fixed correctly.



"Instead of it being pieced together or just doing what they want to do... we pay a water bill and a sewage bill every month. We can't even take baths… can't even flush the toilet."

Pendry said not to mention the damage it has caused.



"It's ruined all my pipes, it's ruined my bathroom floor, it's probably going to ruin the kitchen floor now. I'm sick to my stomach that the city should want to help. The city should want to have the best for their consumers and customers."

WVVA reached out to the City of Gary for comment, but due to the weekend, no one was in the office.