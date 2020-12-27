Guard member dies helping firefighters respond to blaze

KEARNEYSVILLE, W.Va. (AP) — Authorities say a West Virginia Air National Guard member died early Sunday while helping firefighters respond to the scene of a blaze that had been intentionally set. The West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office said in a statement that the airman was assigned to the1 67th Airlift Wing in Martinsburg. The unit was part of a mutual aid response to a fire at a vacant structure in Kearneysville. Berkeley County Public Safety officials said in a statement that four firefighters were taken to a hospital for treatment. The fire marshal’s office said a $5,000 reward is being offered for information.