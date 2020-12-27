Lawmakers press Trump on relief bill as jobless aid expires

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump appears no closer to signing an end-of-year COVID-19 relief and government spending bill.

Millions are losing unemployment aid, the government is barreling toward a mid-pandemic shutdown, and lawmakers are imploring Trump to act.

If the president continues his opposition, the federal government will run out of money at midnight Monday while he spends the holidays golfing in Florida.

Trump is pushing for larger relief checks and scaled-back spending.

But Republican Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania says the danger for Trump is that "he'll be remembered for chaos and misery and erratic behavior."