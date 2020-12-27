Light wintry mix possible for Monday; most will be dry

Looking at a dry night with warmer conditions. Lows will fall into the 20s and the 30s. Winds will increase with gusts hitting around 25-30 MPH. Clouds will also increase overnight out in front of our next system.

A cold front will swing through tomorrow. Limited moisture is associated with this front, but some areas could witness a wintry mix.

Freezing rain, plain rain and even some light snow are possible. Precipitation looks very stray, so most of the area will remain dry but hold onto cloudy conditions.

Temperatures tomorrow will be in the upper 30s and 40s for most. Wind gusts will still be breezy hitting around 15-20 MPH in the afternoon.

Monday night we dry out as high pressure starts to creeps in. Clouds will still hover into Tuesday morning, but mostly sunny skies form during the afternoon. Temperatures on Tuesday will be a tad cooler with highs in the 30s.

Expect much warmer conditions to funnel in for New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. Models previously were showing colder conditions, but now models are in agreement (for now!) of a low pressure system moving in bringing widespread rain for Thursday and Friday with a strong southerly flow giving much warmer conditions.