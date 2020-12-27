No. 23 Liberty outlasts No. 9 Coastal Carolina in Cure Bowl

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Elijah James blocked Massimo Biscardi’s 42-yard field goal attempt in overtime to give No. 23 Liberty a 37-34 victory over No. 9 Coastal Carolina on Saturday night in a wild finish in the FBC Mortgage Cure Bowl. Liberty took the lead on Alex Barbir’s 44-yard field goal on the first extra possession. Coastal Carolina got a huge break in regulation when Liberty’s Joshua Mack fumbled inside the 1 with 41 seconds left in the fourth quarter. Safety Alex Spillum recovered the fumble to end the long drive. Malik Willis ran for 137 yards and four touchdowns for Liberty. The Flames finished 10-1, losing only to North Carolina State on a blocked field goal. Coastal Carolina finished 11-1.