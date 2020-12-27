Pilots honor Tuskegee Airman with flyover in Virginia

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — A group of Virginia pilots performed a flyover to honor a former Tuskegee Airman who died just days before his 100th birthday. Alfred Thomas Farrar, who was part of the program that famously trained Black military pilots during World War II, died earlier this month. He was 99. News outlets report that several local pilots performed a flyover honoring Farrar in his hometown of Lynchburg on Saturday, which would have been his 100th birthday.