Samuel does best McCaffrey impression in Panthers’ win

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers got a big performance from an unlikely star to snap their three-game losing streak. Wide receiver Curtis Samuel set career highs with 106 yards receiving and 52 yards rushing in Carolina’s 20-13 victory that spoiled Washington’s first chance to clinch the NFC East. Samuel broke off a 45-yard run to set up one of the Panthers’ two offensive touchdowns and caught five passes from Teddy Bridgewater. Samuel could be a highly sought-after free agent during the offseason with his rookie contract up. The 24-year-old insisted winning was more important than the numbers he put up.