Strong quake strikes off south Chile; no reports of damage

A strong earthquake has struck off the coast of southern Chile on Sunday, causing shaking felt in several cities but without any reports of damage. The U.S. Geological Survey says Sunday’s quake had a preliminary magnitude of 6.8. Its epicenter was 10 kilometers (six miles) beneath the surface and about 140 kilometers (87.5 miles) west of the town of Corral. Chile’s navy says the quake did not have the characteristics required to generate a tsunami. Chile’s National Emergency Office says that there have been no reports of injuries or damage and that basic services are functioning normally.