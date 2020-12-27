Torrid Ravens get jump on Giants, roll to easy 27-13 victory

BALTIMORE (AP) — Lamar Jackson directed four scoring drives during the decisive first half, and the surging Baltimore Ravens beat the New York Giants 27-13 to gain control of their own fate in the AFC playoff chase. Baltimore’s fourth straight victory, combined with Pittsburgh’s win over Indianapolis, lifted the Ravens past the Colts in the AFC wild-card hunt. With a victory in Cincinnati next week, the Ravens will earn a playoff berth for the third year in a row. The Giants lost their third straight and were left with only a miniscule chance of making the postseason.