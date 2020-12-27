Turkish lawmakers pass bill monitoring civil society groups

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s parliament on Sunday approved a law that would increase government monitoring of civil society groups, which rights groups have warned would violate the freedom of association. Newly introduced articles on associations and foundations allow the annual inspection of nongovernmental organizations, ostensibly to combat terrorism financing. The law also lets the interior ministry replace members of associations if they are being investigated on terrorism charges and gives it the power to suspend activities with a court order. Turkey’s anti-terrorism laws are broad and have led to the jailing of politicians, journalists, civil society activists and thousands of others.