Wyoming County firefighters pay tribute to fallen firefighter

OCEANA, W.Va. (WVVA) A community came together Sunday to honor a firefighter whose life was cut short by illness.



Firefighters and first responders turned out in droves to accompany Jonathan Massey, 34, on his final ride home from Morgantown to Oceana.



His friends at the Oceana Fire Dept. described Massey as the heart of their department.



"He was just a ball...the life of the party...he loved life," said his cousin and fellow Oceana firefighter Timothy Massey.



"He just had that laugh and smile. He was funny...he was a character," said one of his best friends, Chris Green.



When others ran away from danger, Massey's colleagues said he ran towards it, bringing with him that infectious smile that made even the most difficult days bearable.



"It takes a special breed to do what we do and Jonathan just had that," said Massey.



For the friend that never left their side when the going got rough, Green made Massey a promise as his condition worsened. Just as Massey had done for them countless times before, they promised to ride with him to the end, escorting him home to a hero's homecoming in Oceana.



"I love him dearly. He was right there beside of me....he was my brother and I love him."



"We just want to show him that we're here for him no matter what...and he'll be forever in our hearts," said firefighter Taylor McCracken.



