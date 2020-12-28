A weak cold front arrives today, bringing precipitation for some spots

Plenty of clouds and even a spotty wintry mix this morning, as a weak cold front pushes into the viewing area. Most spots are dry, but everyone will have a chance to see a stray shower throughout the day.

Temperatures are in the upper 30s and low 40s this morning, with breezy conditions. Expect wind gust to be between 15-20 MPH throughout the day.

We stay cloudy into the afternoon and evening, with high temperatures rising into the low-mid 40s. Again, we will continue to see spotty showers throughout the day, with rain and possibly a wintry mix in some spots.

A few isolated snow showers will develop into the Monday night, especially along the highest elevations. Only minor accumulations will be possible, but we will be chilly. Temperatures will drop into the mid-upper 20s and low 30s.

High pressure slides in for Tuesday and Wednesday, allowing for drier conditions and more sunshine. Temperatures will be in the upper 30s and low 40s on Tuesday, with highs working well into the 40s by Wednesday.

We are tracking a strong storm system for New Years Eve and New Years Day, details coming up in your full forecast from 5-7 on WVVA TODAY.