As South Africa’s virus spikes, doctors urge alcohol ban

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — With a new surge pushing South Africa’s cumulative virus cases above 1 million, the country’s doctors are urging the government to return to tighter restrictions on social gatherings and the sales of alcohol to slow the spread of the disease. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has held an emergency meeting of the National Coronavirus Command Council and has announced he will speak to the nation Monday night. South Africa is battling a variant of COVID-19 that is more infectious and has become dominant in many parts of the country, according to experts. The South African Medical Association warned Monday that the combination of higher numbers of people with COVID-19 and people needing urgent care from alcohol-related incidents will overwhelm the health system.