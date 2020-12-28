Asia Today: South Korea counts daily high of 40 virus deaths

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says 40 more coronavirus patients have died in the past 24 hours, the highest daily fatalities since the pandemic began, as the country is grappling with surging cases in recent weeks. The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency logged 1,046 new cases, a rise from the weekend, when fewer tests appeared to have been conducted. The agency says 17,163 people with active infections remain in quarantine and 330 of them are in serious or critical condition. The 40 deaths are a record daily toll. Some observers say surging fatalities reflect an increase of cases at nursing homes and long-term care centers.