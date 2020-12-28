Authorities: Off-duty deputy shot while confronting suspect

YORKTOWN, Va. (AP) — Authorities say an off-duty deputy was shot while he was confronting a person who was breaking into vehicles in Virginia. The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office told WAVY-TV they were notified about the shooting in Yorktown early Monday morning. The wounded deputy was from another jurisdiction. He has been transported to a hospital in stable condition. Officials say the victim was a homeowner in the area. It was not clear if the suspect was breaking into his vehicle. Deputies say one person has been arrested.