Bomber to neighbor: The world is ‘never going to forget me’

National news from the Associated Press
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The man accused of exploding a bomb in Nashville on Christmas told a neighbor days earlier that "Nashville and the world is never going to forget me."

Rick Laude said he had a chance conversation with Anthony Quinn Warner at his mailbox Dec. 21.

Laude said he casually asked Warner if he was expecting anything good from Santa for Christmas.

Laude said he was speechless when he later learned authorities identified Warner as the suspected bomber.

The bombing injured three people and damaged dozens of buildings in downtown Nashville.

Authorities say they are now trying to determine the motive.

Warner died in the bombing.

