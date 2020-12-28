Candlelight vigil to be held in honor of Summer’s County Resident, DJ Pettry

HINTON W. VA. (WVVA) - The community of Hinton is coming together on Monday to rally behind a resident who recently died from complications of a double lung transplant.

The community is hosting a candlelight vigil in honor of DJ Pettry.

The vigil is scheduled for Monday at 6:00 PM at the Hinton Community park.

Community members are encouraged to bring flowers, photos, or other momentos to give to the his family and leave at the park.

Pettry was a resident of Summer's County who recently underwent a double lung transplant, and passed away due to complications from the procedure.

Laura Lilly, the Assistant Executive Director of the Hinton Hope Foundation, said Pettry was an integral part of the community and the vigil is one way for community members to show support to Pettry's family.

"Our community just really wanted to rally around them and show them they're not alone in this because, you know not only did they suffer a loss, everyone suffered a loss; because, everyone loved him," said Lilly. "He had the best smile. He was very caring. He was more concerned about everyone else, versus his own health problems."

Lilly said if you can't make it to the vigil tonight, but if you'd like to leave something in memory of Pettry, there will be other opportunities.

Items will stay at the park until after his funeral on Wednesday.