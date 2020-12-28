Counties navigate warming shelters amid a pandemic

BLUEFIELD, W. Va. (WVVA) - The task is usually very simple... providing a warm shelter when temperatures begin to drop. But it's anything but simple in the middle of a pandemic.

In Tazewell County...

"Our warming centers are going to look very different than they have in the past," Ginny Dawson, Tazewell Co. Deputy Emergency Management Coordinator, said. "Basically, we have to be mindful of all the CDC guidelines and things like that for social distancing during the pandemic. Public safety above all else."

It's a similar scenario in Mercer County, where it typically utilizes places like the Salvation Army and the Bluefield Union Mission. But Emergency Management Director Tim Farley said occupancy limits will be put in place. Adding that the Health Department will decide those limits.

Back in Tazewell County, Fire or EMS Stations were "go-to" spaces.

"They were perfectly set up to accommodate a warming station for the public in the event of winter weather or low temperatures or power outages," Dawson said. "But because of the pandemic, of course, our first responders are there, and they're high risk. So we have to protect them, as well as the public."

Dawson said the county is adapting. But right now, there are no set locations this winter. She said as the cold temperatures hit, the county will decide in the moment where to set up stations... depending on where the need is greatest.

"It's just something that's a constant evolving thing. As the numbers go up or the needs arise, we have to constantly adapt and change our perspective on things to be able to serve the public the best that we can."

She said these locations will be posted on social media pages and through reverse 911 calling, if need be.