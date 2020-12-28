Health expert addresses vaccine hesitations

BLUEWELL, W.v. (WVVA) -- As West Virginia starts the third week of COVID-19 vaccine distributions, there are concerns for some who want to keep the shot at arms length.

One question is top-of-mind for a lot of people: Should I get the Coronavirus vaccine? Three out of four people in Mercer County that were willing to talk say they're not comfortable taking the newly developed vaccine.

"No, I wouldn't because I want to see how it's going to be tested all around the world and everything like that before," said Denice Blankenship. "Because sometimes you can't trust some of these vaccines and this stuff around."

One Mercer County resident, Robin Nicewonder said "I do have some concerns about it, I just feel like it's not safe."

Hope McFarland says that she would take it to ensure safety for her family. "My husband is a little bit older than me and I really don't want to bring it in to him," McFarland said. "I would get it to be protected, to protect my children and my grandchildren."

David Davidson of Mercer County says that he's willing to wait. "I'm sketchy about it right now, I'm going to see how the others take it and how they deal with it."

These concerns of a vaccine "rushed to market" are familiar fears to some who would administer the vaccination, like Dr. Daniel Wells of Southview Pharmacy located in Bluewell, West Virginia.

"A large percentage are cautious and don't want to take it just yet, they want to wait," said Wells.

Dr. Wells says 75% of the population must gain herd immunity through vaccinations to effectively fight the spread of COVID-19.

"Herd immunity is basically where you have a contingent of a large percentage of the people that have either had it or have had the vaccine so that they can't get COVID again, basically," Wells explained.

But Dr. Wells says those who think getting the vaccine is risky are taking a big risk by avoiding the inoculation, especially if they belief a Coronavirus infection will protect them if they survive COVID-19.

But we don't have proof that the antibody from actually getting COVID will actually last as long as what you would with getting the vaccine," said Wells. "Everyone talks about the 1% survival rate. Well, we're not talking about that there's other things that come along with it that can be potentially very hazardous in the long run."