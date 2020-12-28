Henrik Lundqvist says he’s scheduled for open-heart surgery after tests revealed a heart condition that kept him from continuing to play goal in the NHL. Lundqvist wrote on Twitter that he’s set to have an aortic valve and root replacement. He did not say when. A physical after signing with the Washington Capitals led to further tests and his decision not to play this season. Washington general manager Brian MacLellan says Lundqvist has had a heart issue all along that he managed and the team expected it to be the same. It’s unclear what changed for the 38-year-old after playing 15 seasons with the New York Rangers.