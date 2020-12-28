Looking dry & chilly into Tuesday; a gradual warm up to follow

A cold front heading out of our area this evening will allow cool air to again move in tonight as winds shift out of the northwest. Lows tonight will fall into the 20s. Any last scattered showers look to fade through sundown, but we will see a few snow showers & flurries tonight, mainly at high elevations (no significant accumulation is expected).

We'll wake up to some lingering clouds early Tuesday, but otherwise we should be dry, and more sun will gradually emerge into the afternoon. Highs on Tuesday will still be chilly, in the mid 30s to low 40s for most. Tuesday night looks mainly clear and cold with lows in the 20s again.

During the second half of the work week, winds will shift out of the south again ahead of an incoming cold front from the west. The wind shift will allow for a warm up into late week- we should be back in the 50s and even low 60s Thursday and Friday. HOWEVER, we look wet!

Rain showers look likely on and off both days. Temps will cool down again by the weekend.