Munoz, Longwood host UNC-Asheville

UNC-Asheville (3-4, 2-0) vs. Longwood (1-7, 0-2)

Willett Hall, Farmville, Virginia; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two senior guards will be on display as Tajion Jones and UNC-Asheville will face Juan Munoz and Longwood. Jones has scored 24 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 17.8 over his last five games. Munoz is averaging 14.4 points over the last five games.

VARYING EXPERIENCE: UNC-Asheville has leaned on senior leadership while Longwood has been fueled heavily by freshmen this year. For the Bulldogs, seniors Jones, Trent Stephney, LJ Thorpe and Evan Clayborne have collectively accounted for 64 percent of the team’s scoring, including 72 percent of all points over its last five. In the other locker room, freshmen Munoz, Justin Hill and Christian Wilson have collectively accounted for 52 percent of Longwood’s scoring this season.TERRIFIC TAJION: Jones has connected on 41 percent of the 61 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 20 of 45 over the last five games. He’s also converted 58.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Bulldogs have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Lancers. Longwood has an assist on 28 of 76 field goals (36.8 percent) over its previous three contests while UNC-Asheville has assists on 43 of 86 field goals (50 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: UNC-Asheville is ranked second among Big South teams with an average of 74.5 possessions per game.

