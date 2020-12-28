New River Gorge officially a National Park

FAYETTEVILLE W. VA. (WVVA) - The Mountain State is getting its first National Park and Preserve.

On Sunday, the COVID-19 relief bill passed in Congress and made this decision official; as the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve was included in the legislation.

The new designation includes lands in both Fayette and Raleigh Counties.



Dave Arnold, a board member with the New River Gorge Development Authority said he is excited about the new designation. He said he has high hopes for what's to come from the legislation.



"Well the biggest thing is we go from the minor leagues to the major leagues, so all the things that come with a national park," said Arnold. "Hopefully we'll get better funding, hopefully we'll get more attention on a national and international level."



As of right now, there is no plan for an official ceremony to mark the change in designation for the Gorge, but we will keep you posted about developments with the Mountain State's first National Park and Preserve.