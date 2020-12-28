Officials: Deputy dragged by suspect fleeing traffic stop

RIPLEY, W.Va. (AP) - Authorities say a West Virginia deputy dragged by a suspect fleeing a traffic stop is recovering in the hospital.

News outlets cited a statement from the sheriff's office in reporting the Jackson County deputy made the stop Sunday night on Interstate 77.

Chief Deputy Ross Mellinger says the deputy was trying to stop the suspect from fleeing when he was dragged on the pavement before being able to detach himself.

Other officers caught the suspect, who officials identified as 30-year-old Davin Lamar Thorton.

He was charged with multiple counts including attempted murder of a police officer.

Online jail records don't say whether he has an attorney.