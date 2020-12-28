Police search for suspect after burglary, fatal shooting,

MILFORD, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia say they’re looking for a man who broke into a home and fatally shot one of the occupants before speeding away in a stolen car. WRIC reports that the shooting occurred Saturday in Caroline County. Police say that two homeowners had walked in on a man breaking into their home. The male homeowner went inside to check on things. The burglar exited the home and shot a 47-year-old woman before stealing the car. The Caroline County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim as Carla Marie Trost. Authorities are looking for a 2006 orange Honda Element SUV. Its license plate reads CUKTL.