Prosecutor: 5 officers justified in shooting of armed man

DUMFRIES, Va. (AP) — The top prosecutor in Virginia’s Prince William County has ruled that five police officers were justified in fatally shooting an armed 79-year-old man. The Washington Post reported Monday that the ruling came from county Commonwealth’s Attorney Amy Ashworth. She said that the officers’ actions were justified and reasonable during the Dec. 10 incident in the Dumfries area. It left a man named Kurtis Kay Frevert dead. Authorities said Frevert’s wife called police because her husband was threatening suicide. Police said the man refused to drop his weapon after they arrived at the home. Police also said that Frevert pointed his gun at the officers before they shot him.