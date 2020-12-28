‘Surge on top of a surge’ to challenge California hospitals

LOS ANGELES (AP) — As coronavirus hospitalizations stabilize in parts of California, patients continue to overwhelm hospitals in a large swath of the state. Gov. Gavin Newsom warned residents Monday to brace for the impact of surge upon surge from recent holiday travel. Intensive care units in Southern California and the San Joaquin Valley have no capacity remaining. Newsom said it was self-evident his stay-home order would be extended Tuesday in most of the state. Newsom said the state is heading into a new phase it’s been preparing for as it sets up hospital beds in arenas, schools and tents, though it is struggling to staff them.