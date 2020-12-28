Skip to Content

Washington releases 2019 1st-round pick Dwayne Haskins

1:42 pm Virginia news from the Associated Press

Washington has released 2019 first-round pick Dwayne Haskins the day after he committed three turnovers in a loss to Carolina. Haskins started in place of injured quarterback Alex Smith despite being disciplined for violating COVID-19 protocols by partying with several people without a mask. Haskins was 14 of 28 with two interceptions and a fumble against the Panthers before being benched for Taylor Heinicke. Haskins was 1-5 as the starter this season. Coach Ron Rivera earlier Monday said either Smith or Heinicke would start the regular-season finale at Philadelphia with the NFC East title on the line. Washington’s previous regime drafted Haskins 15th overall last year.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content