WVa Guard member who died responding to fire identified

KEARNEYSVILLE, W.Va. (AP) — Authorities have identified a West Virginia Air National Guard member who died while helping firefighters respond to the scene of a blaze that had been intentionally set. The West Virginia National Guard says Senior Airman Logan Young of the 167th Airlift Wing died Sunday while responding to the fire in Kearneysville. Young is a Martinsburg resident who joined the Air National Guard in 2018 and served as a fire fighter in the 167th Civil Engineer Squadron. He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 2011, was deployed to the Middle East in 2014, and worked as a military police officer before transitioning into the Air National Guard.