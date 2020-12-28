WVa sets daily record for virus tests reported positive

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia has reported a daily record for the percentage of positive coronavirus tests among all tests given. The daily positive rate of 16.4% on Sunday broke the mark of 12.6% set last Tuesday. Tuesday’s rate had been the highest rate since April. There were 302 confirmed virus cases Sunday, but the overall number of tests reported administered was much lower than the average from recent weeks. The number of positive virus cases reported statewide last week, 5,634, was the lowest in a month and was down nearly 18% from the record 6,848 confirmed cases reported for the week ending Dec. 20.