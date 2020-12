(WVVA)- It's only fitting that three state champs come in at our Number 3 spot.

Earlier in the year, three local high school wrestlers took home state titles, with two of them coming out of Richlands High School. Jacob Martin won a title for the 160-pound weight class, while Luke Martin took home a title for the 195-pound class.

The Graham G-Men also won a title thanks to Justin Fritz's win at 152-pounds.