6.3 earthquake kills 7 in Croatia, leaves others missing

PETRINJA, Croatia (AP) - A strong earthquake in central Croatia has destroyed buildings in a town southeast of the capital and caused at least seven deaths.

The European Mediterranean Seismological Center says the magnitude 6.3 earthquake hit southeast of Zagreb just before 12:20 p.m. local time Tuesday.

A magnitude 5.2 quake struck the same region of Croatia on Monday.

Officials said a 12-year-old girl died in Petrinja, a town of some 25,000 people.

Croatia's state broadcaster reported that another six people were killed in nearby villages.

Authorities say at least 26 people were hospitalized with injuries and many more remain unaccounted for.