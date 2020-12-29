A warm up begins Wednesday, but we look a bit damp into late week

High pressure will keep us dry overnight, but a bit chilly and breezy! Low tonight will fall into the 20s again for most. As we head into Wednesday, winds will shift more out of the south and east as high pressure moves offshore into the Atantic, allowing for a warm up.

Temps on Wednesday will be a good 10 degrees higher in most spots than today, topping off in the upper 40s and low 50s. It will be gusty at times though, so keep the coat with you! We'll stay dry through tomorrow, with a mix of sun and clouds.

Wednesday night, cloud cover will increase ahead of an incoming cold front. New Year's Eve is looking unsettled as the front draws near, and we can expect at least a few scattered showers throughout the day on Thursday. Highs on Thursday and Friday will top off in the 50s, but despite the milder weather, we'll be a bit soggy into New Year's Day as wider-spread rain develops across most of the area.

Cooler air will gradually spill in behind the front into the weekend. Make sure to tune in to WVVA News at 5,6, 10 (CW) and 11 PM for the latest full forecast!