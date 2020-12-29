Boeing Max returns to US skies with first passenger flight

MIAMI (AP) - American Airlines flew a commercial flight using a Boeing 737 Max, the first one in U.S. skies since Max planes were grounded after two deadly crashes.

An airline spokesman said American flight 718 on Tuesday left Miami International Airport with about 100 passengers.

It landed in the afternoon at New York's LaGuardia Airport.

Last month, the Federal Aviation Administration approved changes that Boeing made to an automated flight-control system implicated in crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia that killed 346 people in all.

In both crashes, the system pushed the nose down repeatedly based on faulty sensor readings, and pilots were unable to regain control.