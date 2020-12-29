Christmas bombing marks another dark day for Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Christmas Day explosion has sparked shock across the country after a bomb detonated in the heart of Nashville’s historic downtown. The explosion killed the bomber, injured three other people and damaged dozens of buildings. Yet for those who call Music City home, the bombing feels like a cruel capstone to an already dark year that also included a deadly tornado in March. Gov. Bill Lee has said he’s working with the White House to bring federal aid for the city. The city’s mayor has promised to rebuild. But those who made their livelihood in the area fear another precious piece of their city may be lost.