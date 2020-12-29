Colorado uranium disposal site gets extension to stay open

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (AP) — A U.S. Department of Energy uranium mill tailings disposal facility in Colorado has received an extension in the federal coronavirus relief and spending bill that could see the waste site remain open until 2031. The bill signed Sunday by President Trump extends the life of the site through 2031 or until it is full. The Department of Energy had been planning to fully shut down the facility near Grand Junction no later than 2023. To do that, it needed to stop accepting waste by September 30, 2021. The 94-acre site is used for low-level radioactive waste.