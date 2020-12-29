Culver, Tshiebwe help No. 9 WVU beat Northeastern 73-51

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Derek Culver scored 18 points, Oscar Tshiebwe had 12 points and 15 rebounds and No. 9 West Virginia used its size advantage to beat Northeastern 73-51. Emmitt Matthews added 13 points for the Mountaineers, who improved to 8-2. Tyson Walker scored 10 points for Northeastern but was held seven points below his team-leading average. The Huskies are 1-5. West Virginia added Tuesday’s game after Buffalo canceled for the same date due to COVID-19 concerns. Northeastern scored the first two baskets of the second half to get within 34-31. But the Huskies got sloppy with the ball and their momentum quickly fell apart.