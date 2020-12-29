‘Dark period’: Killings spike in NYC amid pandemic, unrest

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City is closing the books on its bloodiest year after a long time of being known as the safest big city in America. The city recorded 447 killings in 2020 as of Tuesday. That’s an increase of over 40% from last year and the largest number since 2011. The number of people shot has also more than doubled last year’s total. Police brass blame challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic and bail reforms that put criminals back on the streets. But the city’s crime spike parallels an uptick across the U.S. And leaders note other large cities had greater rates of killing this year.