Gaza militants fire rockets out to sea in military drill

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip have fired a salvo of rockets into the Mediterranean Sea as part of a self-styled military drill to prepare for a possible war with Israel. The Islamic militant group Hamas has ruled Gaza since seizing power from rival Palestinian forces in 2007. It has fought three wars and numerous smaller skirmishes with Israel since then. A fragile, informal truce has mostly held in recent years, with only occasional exchanges of fire. Authorities in Gaza restricted movement along the main coastal road and barred fishing for the duration of the exercises, which were to continue for a period of 24 hours.