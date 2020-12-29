Grenade attack on security vehicle wounds 14 in SW Pakistan

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Police and government officials say unidentified assailants threw a hand grenade at a security vehicle as it passed through a town in southwest Pakistan. The attack Tuesday wounded at least 14 passers-by. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack on a vehicle of the paramilitary Frontier Corps in the town of Sorab. That’s according to Mohammad Aslam, a local police official. Sorab is 150 kilometers (90 miles) south of Quetta, the capital of Baluchistan province. Such attacks on security forces and government officials are common in Baluchistan, with previous attacks claimed by separatist groups and Pakistani militants.