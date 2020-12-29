Local businesses named among the best in the state

GREENBRIER COUNTY W. VA. (WVVA) - Several businesses in the Greenbrier Valley and across Southern West Virginia were voted among the best in the state.

This recognition comes from the West Virginia Living Magazine.

One of the local businesses voted among the best is Swift Level Fine Meats in Fairlea.

They received the award for top meat shop in the state.

Tootie Jones, the owner of the store, said she owes this success to her customers.

"The support's been fantastic," said Jones. "Overall, our sales have tripled and the response from the community and all is fantastic. And it's not just the customer community it's the farmers that we work with, with our local and regional meats."

Jones said her business is the only store in the state that sells bacon, prosciutto, and other pork products that are made from scratch.

Everett O'Flaherty, Jones' business partner, said deciding to do this was a risk that paid off.

"It's quite a gamble doing something you're not sure whether or not people are going to like, so to have that kind of feedback and that kind of support tells me that we're going in the right direction," said O'Flaherty.



This kind of success and recognition for small businesses like Swift Level Fine Meats has an impact on other local businesses in the area too.

Ashley Vickers, the Executive Director of the Greater Greenbrier Chamber of Commerce said this could also impact, hotels, gas station, and other businesses in the area.

"It's not just in Lewisburg, it's in White Sulphur," said Vickers. "White Sulphur's booming, they've had an uptick in Businesses downtown, so to see them being supported and starting to thrive in during a pandemic has been great to see."

This honor was voted on by community members. To see which businesses were honored this year, click here.