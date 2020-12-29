Man arrested after robbery in Wythe County

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WVVA) - A man who stole a vehicle in Wise County, VA and robbed a convenience store in Wythe County, VA has been arrested and is currently being held in a Tennessee jail.

On Tuesday, December 29 at around 4:33 AM, an armed robbery was reported at a Speedway convenience store located off of I-81 on Ready Mix Road in Wytheville, Virginia.

A man walked into the convenience store and brandished a handgun, demanding money from the clerk.

The man then exited the convenience store and left the scene with an unknown amount of money.

Upon investigating the scene, investigators linked the robbery at the convenience store on December 29 to a stolen vehicle report and a breaking and entering report that took place on December 18 in the 3100 block of West Ridge Road in Wytheville, VA.

The stolen vehicle was a 2007 GMC Sierra, and the vehicle was reported to be involved in multiple larcenies in Wise County, VA.

The Wythe County Sheriff's Office was investigating the armed robbery and were able to identify the suspect: 44-year old Timothy Allen Sarver.

Sarver was suspected of committing multiple crimes in Wise, Wythe and Dickenson Counties.

A BOL (Be-on-the-lookout) was issued out to surrounding counties.

Eventually, the Bristol, Tennessee Police Department went to a garage located on Volunteer Parkway and found Timothy Sarver.

Officers located the stolen GMC Sierra from Wythe County along with another stolen vehicle out of Kingsport, TN.

Evidence was found in the stolen vehicles to link Sarver to the robbery in Wythe County, VA.

Sarver has been arrested and has been taken to the Sullivan County Jail in Tennessee.