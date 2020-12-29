New business comes to Greenbrier County in light of COVID-19

RONCEVERTE W. VA. (WVVA) - On Monday, a new business opened in Ronceverte.

The business is called Box Drop Greenbrier and it's a mattress warehouse.

Formerly a booker for in-person music venues, Matthew Marks, the owner of the store, said he opened the business after he became unemployed due to COVID-19.

Marks said opening during a pandemic was a little scary. However, he is hopeful, as mattress sales have done well during the pandemic.

"I mean it is somewhat daunting you know opening when so many businesses are struggling right now," said Marks. "Luckily, Box Drop has actually done really well during the pandemic. Actually, their numbers have slightly increased, I think maybe because are spending a little bit more time at home."

The business is located in the Red Oaks Shopping Center in Ronceverte, and is appointment only.

