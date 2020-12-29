PCH beds full, non-emergency cases diverted; “We are trying to avoid a disaster-type of diversion”

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - A surge in COVID-19 patients has left Princeton Community Hospital on the "vurge of crisis," hospital officials tell WVVA.

"The COVID volume has steadily increased from Thanksgiving to today," said Rose Morgan, Vice President of Patient Care Services at PCH. "It has become very challenging for the Emergency Department and the Hospital to be able to provide care for everyone."

Morgan says the hospital currently has 50 COVID-19-positive patients. With a total of 125 patients, the hospital only has 117 inpatient beds.

"People are boarding in the Emergency Department that we cannot place in inpatient beds," Morgan said.

As a result, hospital officials are asking residents with 'minor illness and injury' to seek medical treatment at other facilities - like doctors' offices and MedExpress.

"It would be best for patients, at this time, on a temporary basis, to have that taken care of in a clinic-based setting," Morgan said.

Morgan adds there is no fine line for symptoms that require emergency treatment. However, if you are experiencing chest pain or breathing difficulties, you should visit the ER.

"If people have a real emergency, they definitely need to come to the Emergency Department," she said.

Morgan says there is no reason for the public to panic.

"I would like for the public to know that we are here for them to treat life-threatening emergencies," she said. "We are trying to avoid a disaster-type of diversion."

