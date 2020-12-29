Princeton’s Downtown Countdown Reimagined and Expanded as Online Broadcast

PRINCETON, W. Va. (WVVA) - This year, the Downtown Countdown will continue as a virtual broadcast and celebration, streaming live on the internet.

For the past seven years, the Downtown Countdown in Princeton, WV has provided all with an exciting, family-friendly New Year's Eve experience in the Mercer Streets' Grassroots District.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic the Downtown Countdown, Virtual Edition, will stream live on Facebook and YouTube from 8:30 PM to midnight on New Year's Eve.

The online event will feature many of the elements the live festival offers that viewers can enjoy from the comfort of their homes.

Award-winning ice carver Frost Lion Ice will carve masterpieces from solid ice blocks, and the broadcast will check in with his progress throughout the evening.

There will be special performances by WV’s premiere rhythm and blues band The Carpenter Ants, French handpan player Jeremy Nattaugh, Headpsin Fire and Hoop Troupe, as well as several local artists like Option 22, Je’dah Madison, Derian Mills, Tim & Maggie, Robert Klander, Grace Campbell and Kayla Lynn.

Special segments will highlight local businesses and community members, reflecting on 2020 and what’s to come in the new year.

Feature segments will check in with downtown businesses including Bucha Brewhouse & Bistro, Hammer & Stain, Sophisticated Hound Brewing Company, The Hatter’s Bookshop, Blue Ridge Bee Company, Stages Music School, Artistic Adventures, Appalachian Coffeehouse, The RiffRaff and more.

One part of the broadcast will celebrate the history of the ball, from 2013 when it was designed by artist Stefani Slaughter-Burchfield and created with a group of volunteers from the local group JumpStart for the inaugural celebration, to 2017, when the ball received a makeover to allow for long term sustainability courtesy of New River Community and Technical College and several volunteers.

There will be special guests and surprises all throughout the evening, with appearances by Dreama Denver of Little Buddy Radio, Doc Atwell of Star-95, the mayor and staff members of The City of Princeton, Commissioner Greg Puckett and many more.

The program leads into the big ball drop countdown and a replay of fireworks displays from Downtown Countdowns in the past.

Event organizer Lori McKinney, says, “It’s important to us to carry on these special traditions and keep our community connected. We love co-creating The Downtown Countdown with our community; it’s become one of our favorite events of the year with an incredible energy, and we are happy to bring the spirit of this event into everyone’s living room to spread some joy, laughter and cheer, as well as some hope and light-hearted spirit for the new year."

You can watch the live performance on YouTube or by clicking this link.